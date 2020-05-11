High Point man sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for gun offenses, heroin trafficking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point man was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for gun offenses and heroin trafficking on Monday, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

Jabrell Craig Smith, 27, was sentenced to a 138-month prison term by a judge in federal district court, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.

Following a three day trial in Greensboro in January , the jury found Smith guilty on all four charges in the indictment, including possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, knowingly possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony offense and knowingly possessing an unregistered firearm.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that on May 29, 2017, at about 2 a.m., officers from the Greensboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit followed and approached a black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of a gas station at 3302 South Holden Road.

Police found an Intratec Tec-9 9mm Luger sticking out from under the front

passenger seat where Smith had been seated. When officers recovered the weapon, they noticed

that a red dot sighting system situated on top of the weapon was turned on and that a round of live

ammunition had been chambered, making the Tec-9 ready to fire.

The magazine had 26 additional rounds of live ammunition. In the door pocket of the front passenger seat, officers recovered a plastic baggie containing 3.32 grams of heroin.

At trial, the government presented text messages, videos and photos to establish that Smith possessed the heroin for the purpose of distribution and that he was previously familiar with, and had access to, the Tec-9.

The Tec-9 had a forward grip attached to the frame of the weapon, which made it

subject to additional regulation and registration in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer

Record.

At sentencing, the United States District Court imposed an aggregate 138-month prison term on all of the charges and a 4-year period of federal supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Greensboro Police Department, the High Point Police

Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,

and Explosives (ATF). The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M.

Alsup.