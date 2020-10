GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Greensboro on Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

Around 12:11 a.m. Kenneth Daymon Swann, 34 of High Point, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle and going east on Burlington Road.

He collided with a 2013 Volvo SUV.

Swann died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Burlington Road at Aunt Mary Avenue was shut down for a short time but has been opened.

The investigation is ongoing.