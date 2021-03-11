High Point man notices smoke in apartment, rushes to alert neighbors before fire erupts at Maldon Way complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — When a man noticed his apartment filling with smoke, he made sure his neighbors were able to get out in time, according to High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief John Griggs.

At about 12:51 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the fire on the 3600 block of Maldon Way.

Crews were on scene within three minutes, and everyone inside was evacuated.

Firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from a window on the third floor.

The person who lived in that unit was the one who made the call. He reported that his unit was full of smoke and he was trying to knock on doors to alert his neighbors.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 11 minutes.

In total, the fire impacted nine apartment units, and several families have been displaced. The complex has offered up some empty units to those impacted while others get help from the Red Cross.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department believes it started in the kitchen.