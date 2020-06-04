High Point man killed, 2 family members hurt in shooting in Pembroke; 1 charged

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man is dead after a shooting in Pembroke, WBTW reports.

At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Robeson County deputies responded to a home on Chad Drive.

At the scene, they found 26-year-old Gary Justin Helsel, of High Point, dead of a gunshot wound.

Two other members of his family were taken to a hospital.

Investigators found multiple firearms and a knife.

Ryan Franklin Locklear, 23, of Fairmont, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office said that no charges will be filed in the shooting, but WBTW say it is unclear why.

He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.