High Point man hit by car while helping neighbor back out of her driveway

High Point, N.C. — A High Point man suffered serious injuries to his head after he was hit by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon while he tried to help his neighbor.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on East Green Drive near the intersection of University Parkway.

Laurence King lives and helps manage a boarding house close to the intersection. According to his neighbors, on Sunday afternoon he was helping one of the women who stays at the house back up.

At one point, King stepped off the curb and into the street where he was immediately hit by a driver.

King was then thrown around 15 feet and suffered serious injuries to his head and his leg.

Neighbor John McKinney was inside when he heard the gut-wrenching sound.

“I just heard boom,” he said. “I knew somebody was hurt. I knew somebody done hit something.”

Cell phone footage captured the minutes that followed, which included McKinney running to the scene to help King.

The three-minute graphic footage showed that McKinney gave King the shirt off his back to act as a pillow and had told him to relax and remain down until help arrived.

The footage also showed a High Point police officer working with McKinney to help tend to King’s wounds.

Fire crews arrived on scene a minute after the start of the footage.

At one point, you can also hear an unidentified woman tell firefighters that King had tried to help her back out of her driveway.

King was taken to the hospital where he remains as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and has not been charged.

