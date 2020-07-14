High Point man faces charges after shots fired in Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One suspect has been arrested after shots were fired inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 4:26 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting inside the south lower mall.

At the scene, officers found live ammunition and spent shell casings inside the mall on the lower level.

No evidence suggested anyone was shot, but surveillance video showed two groups of men were involved in an argument in the moments leading up to the shooting.

During the argument, police say Jameel Ryheim Zimmerman Jr., 20, of High Point, pulled a gun and shot multiple rounds at the other group.

Another man then returned fire before both groups left.

When officers responded, they saw Zimmerman and a Thomasville man running toward the Carolina Ale House. Police say they matched the description of the suspects in the shooting.

Zimmerman was arrested after a chase on foot. He was charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of marijuana, possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

The Thomasville man was only charged with resisting arrest. However, the magistrate dismissed that charge citing a lack of evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.