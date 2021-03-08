High Point man dies when truck goes off road, down embankment, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A High Point man died in a crash on Monday when a truck he was driving went off the road and down an embankment, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:10 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the scene of a traffic crash in the 2000 block of East Fifth Street.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Jeremy Michael Webb, 34, of High Point, was going northwest on East Fifth Street when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the road to the left.

After going off the road, the Chevrolet went down an embankment and landed in the Brushy Creek Watershed.

Webb, was pronounced deceased on scene by Emergency Medical Personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin have been notified.

The 2000 block of E Fifth Street was closed for approximately four hours while the on-scene investigation was completed, and crews removed the vehicle from the watershed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.