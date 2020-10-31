High Point man dies in crash after 2 vehicles go off road in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died in a crash in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 4:36 a.m., Ronnie James, 40, of High Point, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry north in the southbound lanes of I-85.
Jones crashed with another vehicle that was going south between South Elm-Eugene Street and US-421, causing both vehicles to go off the road.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit was treated on scene for minor injuries by Guilford County EMS.
James was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
