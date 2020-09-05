High Point man dies after being hit by car while riding bike on North Main Street, driver facing charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in High Point, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At about noon on Saturday, 59-year-old John Wesley Daniel, of High Point, was riding a bicycle across North Main Street, near the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St.

Lorenzo White Jr., 30, of Randleman, was driving a 2010 Honda Civic north on North Main Street.

Police say Daniel did not stop for traffic and rode into the path of the Honda Civic. The crash left Daniel in critical condition, and he died the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Friday.

Several people ran across the street to help Daniel before he was taken to the hospital.

Other people followed the Honda Civic who did not stop at the scene.

Police were able to find the Honda and White Jr. a block away.

White Jr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, no insurance, felony hit and run and felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

White Jr. was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.