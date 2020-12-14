High Point man convicted of planning and aiding and abetting the armed robbery of jewelry stores in Elizabeth City and Garner

NEW BERN, N.C. – A federal jury convicted a High Point man Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence and witness tampering, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Charles Walker Jr., 56, was convicted after a 5-day trial in New Bern.

The case involved two Hobbs Act robberies at Kay Jewelry stores, one in Elizabeth City and one in Garner, the release said.

The robbers were able to get away with almost $600,000 worth of jewelry. “These were violent robberies as firearms were brandished during both robberies,” according to the release.

During one of the robberies, a store employee was handcuffed behind her back and left in a back room of the store. During the trial, the defendant took the stand and admitted during cross-examination that he is closely associated with a high-ranking Bloods member in Greensboro.

“Walker is an extremely violent and dangerous individual,” the Department of Justice said. “He was previously convicted of first-degree murder. He ultimately won a new trial and pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder after he had served 17 years in prison.”

Walker faces a mandatory minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on February 26, 2021.

Walker’s co-defendants – Christopher Brown, Malik Maynard, and Byron Sparks previously pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Another co-defendant, Joey Chambers, has already been sentenced to 144 months in prison.