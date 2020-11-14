High Point man charged with reckless driving after rollover crash in SUV, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A High Point man is facing charges after a crash on Saturday, according to Highway Patrol.

At 2:18 p.m., a 2002 GMC SUV driven by Adrian Davis, 25, of High Point, was heading north on Business 85 at Vickrey Chapel Road.

The SUV went off to the right, the driver overcorrected, went off to the right again and rolled over.

Davis had minor injuries. 

No other people were in his SUV., and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Davis is charged with:

  • careless and reckless driving
  • driving without a license

