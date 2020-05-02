High Point man charged with murder after shooting in Archdale, deputies say

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A High Point man was charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of an Archdale man on Friday, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:43 p.m., the RCSO responded to Middle Point Road in Archdale in reference to gunshot wound.

When they arrived, Deputies found Hunter Robinson, 22, of Archdale, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect, Corey Nathaniel Collins, 20, of High Point, was also located at the scene and was taken into custody and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was charged with felony second degree murder.

A first appearance has been set for May 4 in Randolph County District Court.