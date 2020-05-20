High Point man charged with killing man in hit-and-run on I-85 business

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man was arrested after allegedly killing a person in a hit-and-run, according to Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on May 3, the State Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened on I-85 Business/U.S. Highway 29 at Riverdale Road in Guilford County.
John Edward Burt, Jr., 39, of Raleigh, was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.
After investigating evidence at the scene, troopers were able to determine that the suspect vehicle was a 2008-2011 blue Honda Civic.
Troopers found and arrested Clifton Pratt, 49, of High point, on Tuesday.
Pratt is charged with felony hit-and-run. He recieved a $5,000 secured bond.