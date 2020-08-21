High Point man charged after man killed at Thomasville birthday party in April

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Another man faces charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a birthday party in April, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Archie Quartez Blocker Jr. and De’Bryan Kentre Brown

Archie Quartez Blocker Jr., 19, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

The charge stems from the shooting death of 29-year-old Bradley Stephens.

Stephens was shot and killed while attending a birthday party on Middle Avenue in Thomasville on the night of April 18.

Blocker was indicted on June 22 and taken into custody on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

De’Bryan Kentre Brown, 25, of Greensboro, has also been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Brown was initially arrested on April 21 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He bonded out but was later indicted for first-degree murder and was arrested on May 6.

Both men are being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond.

A 17-year-old juvenile had also previously been charged in the case but those charges have been dropped.