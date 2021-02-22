High Point man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting boyfriend, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting his boyfriend during an argument, according to High Point police.

At about 12:42 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Copperstone Drive.

The caller had reported that his boyfriend shot him.

At the scene, officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

Officers contacted the boyfriend, Jacob A. Hobbs, 34, of High Point. Hobbs was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Nine firearms were found in the home and seized, including the weapon officers believed Hobbs used in this shooting.

Hobbs received a $250,000 secured bond.