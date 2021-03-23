High Point man arrested, facing multiple charges after leading Asheboro officers on high-speed pursuit, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A High Point man was arrested on Monday after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

At 5:49 p.m., Asheboro officers responded to Tremont Drive when they were told about o a domestic disturbance.

An arriving Asheboro officer encountered Bradley Allen Byers, of High Point, who had a gun.

Byers then fled the scene in a blue Dodge pickup truck. Additional responding officers found Byers nearby in the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Byers exited the vehicle armed with a handgun and refused to comply with the officers’ orders. Byers then re-entered his vehicle and fled again.

Asheboro officers, along with deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, pursued Byers.

During the pursuit, Byers hit a RCSO patrol vehicle, causing damage to the car.

The pursuit continued northbound on I-73, reaching speeds of approximately 95 mph, until Byers pulled over near mile marker 85. He was then taken into custody.

Two handguns were found in the vehicle, along with a spent shell casing, multiple rounds of ammunition, a bullet-resistant vest, multiple containers of opened and unopened alcoholic beverages, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Byers was charged with the following offenses and booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond:

–driving while impaired

–felony fleeing to elude arrest

–felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

–assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

–possession of marijuana

–hit and run

–reckless driving

–communicating threats