High Point man arrested, charged with owning weapon of mass destruction

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

James Timothy Steedman, 55, of High Point, was arrested after officers were sent to a home on Crowne Lake Circle when workers reported they had found explosive devices.

The Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad responded along with ATF agents to assist the HPPD.

During an investigation, evidence was seized from the apartment and Steedman was found and arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Greensboro.

Another suspicious package was found in the room at the Red Roof Inn, and the GPD Bomb Squad is on scene at this time.

Steedman was charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction and given a

$4,000 secured bond.

He is in the Guilford County Jail. A search warrant is being executed at this time on Crowne Lake Circle.

The investigation is ongoing.