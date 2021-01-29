High Point man arrested after officers respond to 3 shots fired calls overnight

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after three shots fired calls overnight in High Point, according to police.

At about 11:55 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Pine Circle Drive.

At the scene, officers determined that the shooting was an act of domestic violence, and the suspect was identified as Matthew C. Holdren, 20, of High Point, who was driving a white Ford Focus.

Police were not able to find Holdren at the scene.

At about 2:13 a.m., officers responded to another shots fired call, and a third at 3:43 a.m.

In the third shooting, a home was struck by gunfire.

Police were able to stop the suspect vehicle on North Main Street at Oxford Place, and Holdren was arrested.

Officers found a loaded shotgun which police believe was used in the shootings, as well as ammunition and two previously fired shotgun shells.

Holdren has been charged with three counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits and shooting into an occupied dwelling.