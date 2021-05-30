High Point man accused of firing gun at group of people arrested after fleeing scene, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point was arrested on Sunday and accused of firing a gun at a group of people, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 12:54 p.m., the BPD responded to the 1000 block of Tucker Street when they were told about a male, later identified as Xzavier Dante-Alexander Phifer, 23, of High Point, actively shooting at a group of people.

Phifer fled the scene in a white Mazda and was arrested by police at the intersection of Tucker Street and Maple Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a .22 rifle along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Phifer was charged with the following:

possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

going armed to the terror of the public

discharging a firearm in city limits

Phifer was given a $1,000 unsecured bond. No injuries were reported.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.