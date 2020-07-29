High Point looking for programming to keep rec center busy

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Funding from the High Point City Council will keep Morehead Recreation Center on Price Street open. Now the city is looking for programming to keep the center busy.

Through an online survey, the High Point Parks and Recreation Department wants to know what types of programming will keep people coming back to the little-used center.

FOX8 caught up with Ringo McKiver on the field outside of the Morehead Recreation Center. The former High Point Andrews and NC A&T player was training the next generation of standout athletes. For McKiver, Morehead Recreation Center holds lots of good memories.

“Plenty of us kids grew up playing basketball and football. We came out here after school to participate in activities and it kept a lot of us off of the streets,” McKiver said.

McKiver believes Morehead Recreation Center can still continue to be a positive influence with the right kind of programming.

“Athletics, academics, and health. Also social things to bring the community together, all cultures together,” McKiver said.

To participate in the survey, click here.