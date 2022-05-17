HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile in High Point is accused of making a threat of mass violence online, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, federal investigators contacted High Point officers about a social media post threatening mass violence.

Investigators tracked the IP address to a home in High Point. The federal investigators and High Point officers then responded to the home.

During an interview with the juvenile and their parents, the juvenile confessed to posting a video, the release says.

This case is being reviewed by officers and juvenile court counselors.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.