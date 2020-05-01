High Point housing authority hosts food drive challenge to aid community food pantries

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Housing Authority of the City of High Point (HPHA) is taking additional proactive steps to provide food and other resources to our residents and citizens of High Point at large. As the city’s leading housing provider, HPHA stands with local emergency food pantries to meet the needs of vulnerable citizens impacted by COVID-19.

HPHA staff are essential workers during these times of crisis, and are doubling up on this time at work to add an extra layer of support to our community. “As essential workers, we are fortunate to have income that will allow us to buy food and other crucial items,” says Angela McGill, Chief Executive Officer, HPHA. “Together, we can help the families who are not as fortunate during these unprecedented times. The HPHA is presenting this food drive challenge to our community to help, if you can, alleviate hunger amongst those most affected by COVID-19.”

Leading from the front, HPHA staff have begun personally donating canned food and other non-perishable items towards the food drive to help keep food on the table for our citizens in need. The HPHA Food Drive Challenge will continue within the community through May 31. All food items collected will be distributed by the United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) to local food pantries.

“With an absence of our Letter Carriers Food Drive this year due to the setbacks from the coronavirus, our local food pantries are experiencing above average shortages,” says Latoya Bullock, VP of Community Impact, UWGHP. “This is generally the time of year we rally together to help our post offices and letter carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” and restock the local pantry shelves before summer. It is alarming to see such an increase in need due to COVID-19. We’re very thankful HPHA has seen this need and has stepped in to encourage the community’s help.”

In the past, UWGHP has collaborated annually with the “Stamp Out Hunger” Letter Carriers food drive campaign held each May to help collect approximately 100,000 lbs of food for local food pantries. Without this significant food drive this year, UWGHP is encouraging the community to assist HPHA with these efforts.

“The UWGHP BackPack Program provides breakfast, lunch and dinner items for children who are at risk of going hungry without school meals,” says Jane Liebscher, President, UWGHP. “With a pandemic and school closings, our community youth need us now more than ever. This is the time we should be helping to stock food pantries for the upcoming summer school break. With the added pull of resources from the COVID-19 impacts, it is critical that our community joins in the High Point Housing Authority’s call to action… “Together, We Can.”

To follow are details for participants wishing to join the food drive challenge with these urgent needs:

• All non-perishable food donations can be dropped-off through May 31 at:

The HPHA administrative office, 500 E. Russell Ave, High Point,

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 5:00pm and Friday, 9:00 – 11:00am

• Monetary contributions are also accepted and can be made online at:

www.unitedwayhp.org/hpha-food-drive-challenge

• Donors can contact the HPHA at 336-887-2661 with questions or to arrange for the pick-up of non-perishable items