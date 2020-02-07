High Point homeowners concerned about continuous flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Nonstop rain caused several inches of water to pool in yards and driveways along Scientific Street Thursday.

Homeowner Paul Greene told FOX8 that several houses experience flooded yards and crawlspaces with nearly every storm.

“Every time rain is coming, I worry about it because no one has done their part to correct this problem,” he said.

Greene owns two homes for rent. He said over several years he’s had to make changes to adapt to the flooding.

“[We] had to actually raise the A/C systems to help them from getting flooded, the gravel has had to be replaced several times from washing out,” he said.

Tenant Tamara Welch said the flooding makes it difficult for her to leave her own driveway. She said she can feel the impacts inside her home too.

“We’ve been noticing that due to all the moisture that’s been happening, some of the floors are a little bouncy where they were not so bouncy, and I think it’s because of the moisture,” she said.

Homeowners say the problem started when a developer began building a community backing up to their properties. Water rushes out of a storm drain and into yards.

High Point city staff members confirmed the storm drain belongs to Jem Site and said that a meeting between the developer and homeowners is in the works.

A team came to survey the flooding Thursday morning but says it’s still too soon to know what can be done to fix the issue.

“These houses are our livelihood, and this is how we feed our families and pay our bills, and we just want someone to man up and do the right thing,” Greene said. “Resolve this problem that is continuing to do damage to us, and also to the tenants who we love and care about here.”

FOX8 reached out to the developer several times, but we have not yet received a response.