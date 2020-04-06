High Point graphic designer raises money for small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- HP_NC is a local organization in High Point selling t-shirts to raise money for small business owners.

Many local shops were forced to close down after stay-at-home orders were put in place due to the spread of COVID-19.

Zack Allison said he knows these local business owners are facing hard times, which is why he was determined to help them. He's using his own talents and graphic design expertise.

"Any of the money that I make can go to local businesses, that's what I can do to help back at this time," Allison said.

He created a fun and unique way to raise money for his neighbors through his own t-shirt designs.

He first posted his idea on his organization's Instagram page.

"I think eight or nine businesses were like 'yes, we'd love to be apart of this,'" Allison said.

He assigned those eight businesses a t-shirt color. For one week, people could preorder any color shirt on his website for $20.

"I had like the basic t-shirt design that I've used before, and I had a local artist Mary Crowder hand-letter 'shop local' on the back of the shirts," Allison said.

Each of the eight businesses received all of the proceeds from the sales of their assigned t-shirt color.

"Everybody made over $100 per business," Allison said.

Now he is looking for the next group of people to participate in his fundraiser.

"I think right now I have four businesses set up for this next round," Allison said. "The community has really come together through this. There's a bunch of different like Facebook groups about which businesses to support."

Plank Street Tavern in downtown High Point is one of the bars that participated in the fundraiser. The owners said they're grateful for people like Allison for coming up with ways to help them during this time.

"It's heartwarming. It's positive. It shows how many people really want to see High Point and all of High Point succeed," said Pam Hubay.

Allison will be posting on his Instagram the next time his shop will open for t-shirt orders.

He's also asking people to submit businesses who may need help as well.