High Point family scammed amid eviction grateful after stranger offers money, invites them to Christmas dinner; ‘That meant a lot’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad area family staring homelessness in the face was met with an outpouring of kindness from community members.

FOX8 introduced viewers to Bobbie and Brent Tucker on Monday after they put $800 down on a rental home that ended up being a scam.

This discovery came with just days until they were expected to be evicted.

Wednesday, a friend put them up in a hotel for a few nights. On Tuesday, another couple who saw the story on FOX8, reached out to the Tuckers and asked if they could meet with them to pay it forward.

The complete strangers handed them some money and even invited them over for Christmas dinner.

“He drove all the way here just to give me some money and words of encouragement. That meant a lot because he doesn’t even know me, and for him to do that. We’re invited for Christmas dinner,” Brent said.

This outpouring of love from the Triad community is what will stick with the Tuckers this holiday season.

“Hopefully we’re in a position next year where we’re good next year where we can definitely pay it forward,” Brent said.

FOX8 has spoken to two other High Point families who fell for this same rental property scam at this same location. One of which had already filed a police report back in November for the same scam.

Kim Magel, a representative from Main Street Renewal, the rental property company that owns the Chilton Way location, provided a statement that reads in part:

“We continue to work to proactively identify possible scammers so appropriate action can be taken to safeguard our current and prospective residents and our communities. If an individual in one of our homes or attempting to lease one of our homes is affected, we work to promptly contact them to strongly encourage them to contact local authorities to report the incident. We maintain numerous active measures to alert and protect residents from these situations, including visible signage on our homes of how to spot a rental scam and where they can find verified listings of our available homes, frequently updated fraud prevention recommendations on our website, and clear verbiage on all listings with safety best practices. We will continue to take all appropriate action to keep our homes, residents and communities safe and secure.”