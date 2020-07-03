High Point families get ready for alternative Independence Day celebrations amid pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Fourth of July will not be filled with the usual red, white and boom of professional fireworks, parades and parties.

The coronavirus is forcing people to get creative with their celebrations.

In the Hickswood Forest neighborhood in High Point, families are getting creative.

With bright red tinsel and blue balloons, a group of kids are gearing up for the neighborhood Independence Day bike parade.

“It’s just kind of intimate and fun in our neighborhood,” said mom Allison Markwood.

“COVID-19 has changed everything for everybody in the world. But sometimes you just need to be with your friends and family,” added 8-year-olds Connor Jones and Ender Markwood.

The heartfelt words come from the pair of elementary school boys, trying to help their neighborhood celebrate safely.

“We just wanted to get neighbors out, so that they can enjoy the holiday and enjoy seeing each other,” Markwood said.

Maggie Jones is also adjusting her fun Fourth plans.

“Usually, we spend a lot of time with family and friends and big parties and go to see the fireworks and that kind of stuff,” she explained.

This year is a little more low key.

“We’re just trying to make the most of it for them, so that they have this time together,” Jones said.

They’re spending time with loved ones and making special memories.

"Get out your barbecue grill, find a hose and make the best of it for your family. Because that's what it's about: being together."

FOX8 asked viewers how they planned on celebrating this year.

A lot of people responded saying the grills, backyard pools and sprinklers were ready to go.