High Point families beg drivers to slow down along newly constructed parts of Skeet Club Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The speed limit along Skeet Club Road is 45 miles an hour, but that has not stopped some drivers from reaching speeds of more than 60 miles an hour in some spots.

FOX8 received an e-mail for a concerned viewer who lives near the High Point road. They wrote, “Since the construction opening to two lanes, there have been people speeding excessively on all sections. Most specifically . . . from the stoplight at Braddock road in both directions.”

On Friday, Fox 8 crews went to the section of road in question.

It is under heavy road construction, and has been for a few years as crews work to make improvements. Those improvements include widening portions of the road.

Neighbors report that some of the newly installed lanes opened just a few months ago, and that’s when the speeding problem began for them.

When Fox 8 crews were on scene, a radar gun was used. In the Eastbound lanes, only one instance of speeding was recorded – which was around 50 miles an hour.

In the Westbound lanes, the scene was different, with around half a dozen instances of speeding within five minutes. In one instance, a truck was going 67 miles an hour in a 45 mile an hour area.

Homeowner Toby Blair said, the speeding appears to be from drivers waiting until the last second to merge.

“There’s going to be people trying to hurry up, and get past the people in the left lane, because they’ll wait until the last second,” he explained. “Even though they can see the merge for the light up there, they’re going to wait a couple hundred feet.”