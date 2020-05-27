High Point encouraging local business to join ‘Count on Me’ initiative

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point city leaders will soon begin to encourage business owners to take part in a statewide “sanitation” program, to help fight the impacts of COVID-19 during Phase Two.

One week ago, North Carolina launched the “Count on Me” initiative.

It is a website that contains video explainers and lesson modules that go over proper sanitation procedures businesses should follow when reopening.

When a business, or staff member, completes the course, they will be given a certificate to place in their business to show customers they have gone through the sanitation training.

“When we do find that normal, we know that that certification and that added training is in place,” Melody Burnett said.

She is the president of the High Point Convention and Visitor Bureau and explained that the training is crucial.

“Give our visitors, as well as locals that added assurance that, ‘Oh my favorite business, restaurant, went through that certification. Now I feel even better.’”

The pandemic caused multiple events to be moved or canceled in High Point and also caused several businesses to miss out on the most profitable months of the year.

“Furniture market, the High Point Rockers season … we have roughly estimated about a $7 million economic loss,” Burnett said

In order to regain confidence in tourists looking to come back to High Point, and local shoppers, the HPCVB has begun to develop ways to encourage business to go through the training.

“Basically pin-point for five weeks what we need to do to make businesses aware of the free and flexible training. And, what we can do in-house to promote the businesses that have gone through the training,” Burnett said.

Among those ideas include compiling a list of businesses that have gone through the sanitation training and posting that list on various city-run websites.

As of May 26, there have been five High Point businesses that have gone through the training.

That’s less than Winston-Salem and Greensboro, two cities that are roughly the same size.

Greensboro – 15

High Point – 5

Lexington – 4

Winston-Salem -13

Burlington – 5

Asheboro – 2

Among those five businesses is Plank Street Tavern. It was the first business in the state to receive the training.

“We were asked by the IT team from Count On Me to take the training and test out if it is a helpful and doable from a business standpoint,” said Sarah King, the manager of the business.

She said the information “really helped pinpoint exactly what we needed to do,” and that it highlights areas they did not think about while reopening.

Such as getting ride of standing room at the bar.

“You don’t realize how important that is to keep people seated. at least for us we were like, ‘Oh yeah, I didn’t think about that,” she said.

She said it’s allowed them, their staff, and hopefully, their customers, to have a greater peace of mind when being out.