HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An 11-year-old entrepreneur is celebrating one year of business since his food trailer began serving customers.

“To me, it is to sell people a product … and make people happy,” said Fisher Carter, Fisher’s Mini Donuts owner.

That’s what being an entrepreneur means to 11-year-old Fisher.

The rising sixth grader opened his business Fisher’s Mini Donuts in June last year. He fell in love with being a salesman after selling popcorn as a boy scout with Troop 4 in High Point.

“Normally you think, ‘Oh, a kid just wants to sit around and play video games, and some other kids might go outside and play … Normally, you don’t see them trying to become an entrepreneur, and … that’s why I did it,” Fisher said.

It was a two-year process for Fisher to make his dream happen. He asked Santa Claus for a donut-making machine for Christmas in 2020.

In 2021, he got his food trailer from a family friend, which took a year to get ready before he started selling his donuts from it.

“It’s been a long road, but … he’s been persistent. He helped his dad build it completely when they got it,” said LaRaie Carter, Fisher’s mother.

Fisher got his start selling his mini donuts, which come in different flavors, in the parking lot at Tucker’s Grill in High Point.

He runs the ins and the outs of the business and gets a helping hand from family.

“It’s good to start young because you get the challenge of actually trying to do an entire product and also trying to actually be efficient,” Fisher said.

Since Fisher’s Mini Donuts opened, he has seen the business grow and has served sweet treats at several events across the Triad.

“I’m just very proud of him. I think at the end of the day, I want him to learn social skills,” LaRaie said. “I want him to learn the entrepreneur background.”

Fisher says this is only the beginning of his business.

“The main goal for me is to … franchise it out… But if I get a building that can help a lot for me to be more efficient,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s food trailer will be selling his mini donuts at a fundraiser event at Lila Swaim Park in Jonesville on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.