High Point dance instructor finds new ways to get creative, inspire others amid pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Fitness instructors have had to rethink the way they teach during the pandemic.

For a hip-hop dance fitness instructor in High Point, what was once a challenge, is now water under the bridge.

Once gyms closed under North Carolina’s executive order, Stacy Burrus was teaching her class on Zoom.

Eventually the all clear was given to teach outdoors and an idea came out of the blue – sky that is.

“It was extremely hot and one day, it actually rained, and I thought the class was going to leave, but we actually enjoyed the rain and stood outside and danced in the rain,” she said.

The sizzle of Burrus’ hip-hop dance class has been anything but watered down since she moved her class to the splash pad at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA.

“I feed off of their energy so much. They give me a lot of energy to whereas I can’t hold back,” she said.

It’s more than exercise. The class is an outlet for the participants to feel empowered.

“You will feel comfortable about yourself. You don’t have to worry about anybody judging you,” Burrus said.

The pandemic may have changed the rhythm of their routines, but it hasn’t dampened the spirit of what matters most.

“It’s not a class. It’s actually a family.”

Burrus teaches hip-hop dance three days a week.

She teaches two days at Just Dance Studio in High Point and one day at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA.