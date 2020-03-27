High Point company shifts focus to health care needs during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point business is shifting its focus to health care as coronavirus cases climb in North Carolina.

Holt Environments President Michael Criscuolo said the company typically helps businesses prepare for trade shows. With events canceled across the country, he said employees pivoted to health care needs.

“We have the skills and ability to quickly deploy structures that could be used as screening structures or partitions to help healthcare providers,” he said.

“We’re pretty good at changing up with our environment,” fabrication supervisor Charlie Jones said. “We have to change, we have to be very flexible in what we do and we have that capability.”

Renderings by the company show tents that could be used as testing sites or temporary medical facilities.

“We’re reaching out to municipalities, we’re reaching out to relief organizations to let them know and they're responding back to us,” Criscuolo said.

As grocery stores start installing partitions for cashiers, Criscuolo is also working on plexiglass barriers.

“How do you protect your employees? How do you protect your customers? So, essentially glorified sneeze guards to prevent things from spreading,” he said.

Finally, employees are creating hygiene stations for businesses when they are able to open their doors again.

“Areas where you’re consolidating things like tissues, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, potentially gloves and masks when those supplies are replenished,” Criscuolo said. “We’re helping our clients and other other organizations to think about with the new normal is."