High Point company shifts business to make ‘Easy Masks’ to help amid pandemic

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic not only changed the way we live. It also changed the way a lot of companies do business.

While some were forced to close, those that are deemed essential could not only provide jobs. In many cases they can also provide valuable protective gear for the rest of us.

Brad Jones has a look at a local company that got a product on the market in record time – and it’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find Easy Masks on the web and order them through the company’s website.