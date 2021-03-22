High Point community responds to historic building demolition

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The demolition of the Kilby Arcade building is still shaking High Point’s Washington Street community.

Rishaunda Moses is a member of the Washington Street Preservation Society. She explained the significance of the neighborhood.

“This is High Point history. High Point has the distinction of having the most buildings intact from that period of segregation where African Americans thrived in a particular area,” Moses said.

Washington Street was the heart of High Point’s African American community. Hotels, churches and shops lined Washington Street. Myra Williams has a person connection to a significant business that was on Washington Street.

“It was a sisterhood, a familyhood of the whole street,” Williams said. “A lot of people came. It was a safe place for blacks during Jim Crow. It was a place where they could feel home and feel safe.”

Williams is related to John and Nannie Kilby, the couple that built the three story African American hotel in 1910. The Kilby Hotel stood proudly over Washington Street until it was hit by a storm. The damage led to its demolition in 2014.

Washington Street was hit by another setback when First Baptist Church, built in 1907, was torn down in 2015. Lastly, time took its toll on the Kilby Arcade, which was next to the Kilby Hotel, and it was demolished.

It’s a lot for Williams to take in.

“To walk down Washington Street now, we lost a lot of history that could have been saved. We lost a lot of time that we can’t get back,” Williams said.

The Washington Street Preservation Society knows they can’t get the historical buildings back or prevent additional demolitions. But what they can do is protect what’s here and create a new plan for High Point’s former Black Business District.

“So in a situation we might have to rebuild in a place where a building is no longer there, the buildings that would be built would line up with the architecture,” Moses said.

The society is working with the City of High Point to secure Washington Street as a local historic district.

With that designation, new construction would have to resemble the remaining businesses on Washington Street. But getting the local recognition has been a very slow and at times frustrating process.

“So there is still history here on Washington Street, but it’s a little disheartening to get people from the outside to come together to understand that this is a district worth saving,” Williams said.

Moses is determined to meet with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to learn more about how Washington Street can gain local historic district recognition.

With that acknowledgement, Moses believes business recruitment will get a boost.

“Once we get this designation, we are hoping to shift our efforts from long term to short term and continue,” Moses said.