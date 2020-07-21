High Point community members working toward solution to flash flooding

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Slow moving summer thunderstorms and tropical systems with heavy rain may no longer threaten a High Point neighborhood.

Sue Raies lives near the intersection of Kensington Drive and Dovershire Place. She can remember the times when water covered the roads.

“After it rains, sometimes the water comes up to the street here a couple of times,” Raies said.

Lewis Thibodeaux lives two houses down from the troublesome intersection.

“Last summer and two years ago it was really intense, and it took an hour for it to catch up and the streets were dry,” Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux has also been leading several meetings with the City of High Point to find a solution to the flash flooding. It has taken some time, but the problem is almost over.

“In fact I talked to the City this morning, and I am pleased with what they are trying to do. I think it will take care of the issue,” Thibodeaux said.

Robby Stone is the Assistant Public Services Director for the City of High Point. He explained the fix the City and homeowners have agreed to.

“We think we can up size the pipes and maybe take out some different features and add some other features to help eliminate some of the flooding and make it more accessible when we have flash storms like that,” Stone said.

The City is working with consultants to determine the exact size pipe. What is known is that a larger storm water pipe will go in at the intersection, hopefully keeping the creek down, the roads clear and homes safe from flooding.

“The neighbors especially right next to the creek will be very happy,” Raies said.

The storm water improvements coming to Kensington Drive and Dovershire Place show what can happen when residents and city officials work together.

“When we do know of a problem, we have public meetings and work with our customers and consultants and figure out the best solution to everyone’s needs in this area,” Stone said.

“When citizens talk to the city and the city talks to the citizens, it’s a good thing,” Thibodeaux added.

The City, consultants and neighbors will have a few more meetings before larger storm drains can be built under Kensington Drive and Dovershire Place.

A start date has not been determined, but the projected cost of the project is $950,000.