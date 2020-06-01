High Point citywide curfew announced

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford Emergency Management officials confirmed to FOX8 that a curfew has been issued in High Point.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. effective immediately.

Earlier Monday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan issued a city wide curfew effective immediately.

The curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until modified or rescinded.

It will restrict travel within the city limits, and a declaration is to follow.

Exemptions from the curfew include:

· Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;

· Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;

· Public utilities, public transportation companies;

· On-duty military personnel

· News media, journalists

· Individuals traveling between work and their residence

· Individuals seeking medical care

The full declaration can be read here.