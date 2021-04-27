High Point city leaders outline goals for proposed marketing campaign

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point city leaders are working on a proposed marketing campaign.

“I come down here to work, and that’s about all,” said Eric Watson, who works in High Point.

Luisa Dalmansu also works in High Point.

“I tend to stay in Winston or Greensboro just because there’s a lot more to do there,” she said.

All business and no fun: that’s the complaint FOX8 heard from people.

High Point may be a place to work, but it’s not a place with enough entertainment. That concerns High Point city leaders, and it’s a big reason why they want to promote the city better. C

Councilman Michael Holmes chairs the city’s marketing campaign.

“We have to remind folks of the opportunities here,” Holmes said.

He says there’s more to High Point that isn’t always highlighted.

“People who live in North High Point where I live shouldn’t be oblivious to what’s happening in our core city,” Holmes said.

Like a growing food scene, small businesses, the High Point Theatre and city parks.

Holmes says he chose High Point as home because it checked all the boxes for him and his family.

“All the activities that I like to do: parks, spending time with family. I look around, and it’s all here…great colleges. Great education. It’s all here,” Holmes said.

He says getting the community’s input will also tell marketing consultants what people want to see for their city.

“We’re looking in how do we capture that voice. How do we capture the broadest sense of how the people of High Point feel,” Holmes said.

The next step for the city is to continue their marketing research. That includes figuring out if the city’s alerting personnel will guide the campaign or if an outside consultant needs to be hired.