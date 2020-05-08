High Point City Lake Pool will not open this summer amid coronavirus concerns

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point City Lake Park Pool will not open this summer because of coronavirus concerns, the city’s parks and recreation department announced on Friday.

The city will use the time to renovate the pool area as part of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan.

You can read the parks and recreation department’s full statement below:

“With the uncertainty of when public pools will be allowed to open and what restrictions we will be operating under, the High Point Parks & Recreation Department has decided not to open High Point City Lake Pool this summer. We will use this time to begin phase one of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan, which was approved by citizens in a bond referendum last November.

“Phase one includes an exciting renovation of the pool area – adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, replacing outdated mechanical systems, as well as remodeling locker rooms and concessions area. Accessibility will be improved by adding more handicapped parking, widening sidewalks and improving the entryway into the pool. Other phase one projects include reconstructing the old gymnasium into a meeting center and offices, realigning the Great Lawn and stage area and adding a bridge across the lake to connect High Point City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway.

“We expect this project to be completed prior to the summer of 2022. High Point City Lake Park is one of the oldest and most visited parks in the High Point system. This much needed update to the park and pool will ensure this well-loved icon is around for future generations to enjoy!

“The openings of Washington Terrace pool and the Southside Splash Pad, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020 have been delayed. As state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools, we will evaluate that information and plan accordingly. We appreciate your patience as we carefully consider all information related to your safety.”