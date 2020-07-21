High Point City Council moving forward with plan encouraging businesses to move downtown

HIGH POINT — High Point City Council members are moving forward with the “Targeted Downtown Office Incentive Policy.”

The plan encourages businesses to move in downtown and help grow the city’s municipal service district by offering economic incentives. On Monday night, the proposal was adopted by council members.

“It’s vital that we get High Point back on the map as a place to work,” Mayor Jay Wagner said.

Part of the area city leaders want to grow is in and around the Rockers’ baseball stadium, bringing in businesses like office jobs, retail and restaurants.

“We’re trying to incentivize office development in the downtown municipal service district which is basically just the area directly around our stadium,” Wagner said.

Wagner and all of the council members are on board with this initiative led by the High Point Economic Development Corporation, saying it’s an opportunity for capital improvement investments and job creation.

“To have a revitalization that’s going to work in our downtown, we’ve got to get people working downtown, we’ve got to get office jobs back downtown,” Wagner said.

Businesses who are interested in office spaces can apply with the High Point Economic Development Corporation and they have until July 31, 2021, to apply to take advantage of the opportunity.