High Point churches help students prepare for school

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two local churches stepped in to help close the education gap, teaching children what they may have missed in school.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Williams Memorial CME in High Point set up learning spaces this summer.

The learning were set up to help students who may have fallen behind last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams Memorial hosted kindergarten through sixth grade, and Mt. Zion house seventh through eighth grade.

“They came in at nine in the morning, and we had them socially distance. We only had about eight kids in a classroom,” said Pastor Robert Williams of Williams Memorial.

Forty students worked on math, reading, science and even self worth.

Niquita Brewington-McCormick directed the COVID-19 tutoring and enrichment camp. She along with other certified teachers, some who’ve retired, decided to step up.

“Not all of our students have access to wifi. Not all of our students have parents that are able and can provide that support they need for education,” Niquita said.

This is why Pastor Williams and the High Point Ministers Conference wanted to support students in some way.

“We wanted to make sure we did something that helped them or at least keep them up to speed,” Pastor Williams said.

“Not all of the students in High Point, the majority of them are low SES and they don’t have access to the resources and the different strategies other students have in Guilford County,” Niquita said.

They’re working on ways to keep these efforts going this fall.

Pastor Frank Thomas at Mt. Zion Baptist Church said they’d be willing to work with the Guilford County School district to help with virtual learning spaces this school year.

A Guilford County Board of Education member said the idea was mentioned in a previous meeting, but nothing has been decided.