High Point church offers free meals for Thanksgiving

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point church is making sure no one will go without a good meal this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Turners Chapel AME Church in High Point is hosting a free community meal for those in need.

The event began at 10 a.m. at Jackie’s Place parking lot at 607 E. Washington Drive and will run as long as supplies last.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter