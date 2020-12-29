High Point businesses react after unidentified criminals throw Molotov cocktails into High Point business, run away

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are searching for two men who they believe are responsible for throwing Molotov cocktails at a store.

Two Molotov cocktails and a rock were found inside “Feeling My Wear” on Centennial Street. One was broken, and one was not. Another, unbroken Molotov cocktail was found outside of the shop at 4 a.m. on Dec. 21.

While there was no fire, and everyone is okay, one nearby business owner told FOX8 it’s the last straw.

“They were around my store planning it, and then walked towards the store and ran back from the store,” said Jacqueline Epps, referring to surveillance video of the incident.

She’s done worrying.

“It really concerned me because anything could have happened and just totally wiped out everyone,” Epps said. “I’ve been wondering if a bullet will come my way. Uh uh. No.”

She’s also done with her convenience store on Centennial Street. The attempted arson happened in the same building as her shop just two doors down.

“I always like to give people the benefit of the doubt and give them chances. When you’ve really burnt all of your chances, then it’s time for me to go,” Epps said. “They’ve burned through it all. Literally.”

She commutes every day from Raleigh because for the past four and a half years, she’s had a mission.

“I saw the community and people in need, and I’m like well, I need to motivate them. To show them that as an African-American woman, you can have your own business. You work hard at it and you employe people in your community,” Epps said.

But much like the fire bombs thrown at her building, Epps has been unsuccessful.

“It’s just time. The people in this community don’t care. They don’t care about you,” she said. “They don’t care about the businesses. They really just care about their drugs and their drinking and what they can steal from you.”

Epps told FOX8 she’s been robbed and has had a gun to her head. She thought it would be worth it to make a difference.

“I had to earn this and work hard at it. These people don’t want that. They just want to come in here and damage your business,” she explained. “They don’t care that you could lose everything. They just want what they can get.”

Epps is giving up on High Point.

“Do you know how much it breaks my heart to see that?” she added.