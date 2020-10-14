High Point businesses hope for the best during fall market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The world’s largest home trade show is back. Tuesday kicked off the first day of High Point’s fall Furniture Market. Market typically attracts 70,000 people from 100 countries each year.

But this year, the market authority says that number will likely be cut in half.

“We’ve been lucky to be still open,” said Lynn Southworth, of Penny Path Café and Crepe Shop.

For years, Penny Path Cafe and Crepe Shop on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has attracted hundreds if not thousands of customers during the furniture market.

“It’s usually very big for us. We have twice as many staff members in here and we run nonstop open to close. So I just don’t know,” Southworth said.

Now that showrooms are requiring appointments and market-goers are staggered over the next nine days to maintain social distancing, Southworth is unsure what to expect and hopes for the best. The shop has been closed for sit-down dining since the start of the pandemic.

“The charm of this shop is that you can come in and sit down and chat with your friends. It’s a very cozy coffee shop and not having inside seating has really been detrimental to the business,” Southworth said.

With restrictions on catering and networking events canceled, Southworth hopes market-goers spend some time walking the streets and exploring what the local community has to offer.

“Hopefully market’s going to be a big success for High Point and it’s going to pick the economy back up because we can all stand to get back out in the world again and be safe,” Southworth said.

The High Point Market Authority projects around 35,000 people will attend this year.