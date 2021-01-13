High Point begins 2021 with optimism for variety of new projects still behind from COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With a lot of positive, and hopefully transformative entertainment opportunities coming to High Point in 2021-2022, tourism leaders have begun to discuss ways to promote the new city attractions.

Before COVID-19 hit, the City of High Point began work on a number of projects to transform the city. While it carries the title of “Furniture Capital of the World,” city leaders have hoped to help it grow into something more.

Ideas and projects began to create more entertainment venues, family-friendly atmosphere locations, and reasons for businesses and young people to come and stay in the city.

Some of those new attractions include a new food hall near Truist Stadium for the High Point Rockers. Other entertainment venues will include a children’s museum, a furniture museum, residential homes and offices, and a variety of projects envisioned through the Parks and Recreation department.

This month, Visit High Point began to do research on how to promote those new projects. However, this research is in the very early stages.

Ray Gibbs, with Forward High Point, explained that he believes the best way to promote anything would be through word of mouth from families who live in the Triad.

He said, “At the end of the day it’s going to have to be word of mouth. From people locally taking pride in it. It’s going to have to be something we do from here on out. I mean you can’t stop marketing yourself.”

While there is excitement for the number of new projects, he also explained that projects are still dealing with COVID-19 hurtles, some even delayed by 12 to 18 months. “You know it’s hard to get a tenant to sign on to a lease when he can’t open his restaurant. The lenders not knowing what the future is get reluctant.”