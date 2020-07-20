High Point Arts Council says grants, events suspended after city pulls $90,000 in arts funding

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Arts Council is suspending multiple grants and community events after the city pulled funding, according to HPAC.

On Monday, the arts council said the loss of funds will impact Teacher Arts Project grants and Community Arts Projects grants, as well as the Day in the Park Festival in September and 2021 Arts Splash Concerts.

“Just like a hurricane, the loss of $90,000 for the arts in High Point may have happened on very short notice but it will take a long time, possibly years, to rebuild these funds that serve so many in our community,” said Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins.

“We are able to complete this summer’s Arts Splash series due to funds that we were able to ‘carry over’ from the state,” Lumpkins said. “These concerts are booked months in advance, and we didn’t want to suddenly cancel these events because so many artists have lost gigs and lost income due to the pandemic. Even with gathering restrictions, we have made it work by live-streaming the concerts to hundreds of viewers for each concert.”

Funds for Carousel Theatre, High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, and High Point Community Theatre will also be reduced.

“These reductions will have a ripple effect throughout High Point and the city will be much poorer for it,” Lumpkins said. “We have spent years partnering with our affiliates, schools, other nonprofits and city departments to improve the quality of life in this city and we will continue to seek ways to do that in the future but it will take time, lots of time, to rebuild.”

The High Point Arts Council’s board of directors voted on the 2020-2021 budget on Wednesday.