High demand for protective gear as medical supply stores try to keep up

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a high demand for protective gear and disinfectant supplies in many Triad medical supply stores as people try to avoid COVID-19.

In Greensboro, Dove Medical Supply has seen a spike in the request for masks, including the N-95 mask. Because of the high demand, they've started to place customers on a waiting list for when a shipment is available. Head of Dove Medical Supply Retail Anne Southerland said their phones have been ringing constantly with customers inquiring about masks, gloves and sanitizer.

"It’s a scary climate out there but as soon as we get them in we have a call list. It’s hundreds of people waiting for these items so as soon as we get them in we divide them out in a sterile environment with gloves and masks on," Southerland said.

Phyllis Coates pulled into the parking lot where customers are now using the business' curb-side service assistance. Customers aren't allowed inside so medical supply representatives take their payments and provide the supplies in the parking lot.

"I decided to try and find some mask and gloves. I also have the responsibility of taking care of an aunt who’s 86 years old," Coates said.

Coates wants to take all preventative measures to avoid COVID-19 especially since she's caring for an elderly loved one.

She realized there's a high demand for these items but wants everyone to be kind in the process.

"I want to be prepared for that, not to hoard anything, I don’t want to do that, but I do want to be prepared for whatever because we don’t know," Coates said.

The CDC recommends people use face coverings whenever they decide to leave the house. It's not required but it's encouraged.

Dove Medical Supply has sold well over 3,000 adult and children regular masks and N-95s.

"We want to be here for our people. It’s very important to us. We take care of our people," Southerland said.

The medical supply store has placed a limit of 2 items per customer for items like boxes of gloves, masks and disinfectant supplies.