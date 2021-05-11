High demand and short supply: Triad builders facing long delays for raw materials

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad builders say they aren’t sure when supply shortages will come to an end, leading to some project delays and rising costs.

“We’re really not getting any comforting news about when it will stop, it’s a unique situation and everyone is pretty dumbfounded by it,” said Ryan Tanner, owner of Tanner Built Homes.

Tanner has increased security measures at construction sites after an uptick in theft. He explained that he first began noticing lumber shortages, then had problems getting other materials.

“It’s really trickled into everything now, we’re having a lot of trouble with siding, windows even into plumbing now,” he said.

Tanner says demand for homes hasn’t stopped climbing, but manufacturers are down employees.

“That’s a big problem, I know a lot of our vinyl and plastic had to do with the Texas storms that happened earlier this year, a lot of plastics come from Texas so that’s really reached into the plumbing phase of things,” he said.

The company is building 35 homes right now, nearly triple the number they’re used to, but Tanner said shortages mean a financial hit in the long run.

“It does impact in the cost of the home because if we want to keep building we certainly can’t pass all the cost to a customer so we’re essentially absorbing a lot of the costs so that we can keep building for folks and not price them out of their homes,” he said.

Tanner said most customers have been understanding of delays.

He says suppliers haven’t been able to give estimates of when shortages will improve, he says it could be a problem through the rest of the year.