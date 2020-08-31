High chance of 2 tropical depressions forming in Atlantic over next 5 days, National Hurricane Center says

Chances are high that two tropical cyclones will form in the Atlantic Ocean within the next five days, as of 2 a.m. Monday.

The National Hurricane Center reports that conditions in the Caribbean Sea are expected to become more conducive to development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple days.

The NHC puts the chance of formation at 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

Also, an area of low pressure a few hundred miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, is becoming more organized but is currently only producing showers and thunderstorms.

“Additional development is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward and east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land,” the NHC reports.

The hurricane center puts the chance of formation at 60% over the next 40 hours and 70% over the next five days.

The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season list are Nana and Omar.

The record for the earliest 14th and 15th named storms are Nate on Sept. 6, 2005, and Ophelia on Sept. 7, 2005.