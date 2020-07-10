Heroic Florida teen alerts a family after seeing their house on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — If it weren’t for a Florida teenager, one family may have lost their home and even their lives.

WFLA reports it was about midnight last Thursday when Braedon Gower, a 17-year-old Plant High School student, was driving back form his girlfriend’s house.

That’s when it spotted smoke on West Zelar Street.

“I slammed on the brakes and stopped. Then got out of the car and I told Siri to call 911,” Gower told WFLA.

He says he first noticed a bush on fire, then a fence, then the house.

The got out of his car and started banging on the neighbors’ doors, and then went to the door of the burning home. The homeowner was on the couch watching TV.

Thanks to the teenager’s quick thinking, the homeowner grabbed a garden hose and began spraying down the fire while waiting for the fire department, according to WFLA.

The teenager then turned to head home before his curfew.

“It could have turned into a lot more, like with gas lines,” he said. “A lot more could have happened if I didn’t knock on the door and call the department, you know? It’s like, what if that was me in that situation? Like, what if my house is burned down? Just help others in need.”

The Tampa Fire Department says it was an electrical fire and the damage was, fortunately, minimal.

The homeowner and his family expressed their thanks to Gower with cards and a $200 reward.