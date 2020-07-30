Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dies of coronavirus at 74

Herman Cain, who ran in the 2012 presidential election, has died of the coronavirus, according to his website.

He was 74 years old.

Cain was taken to the hospital on July 1 “after he had development symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization” and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 6.

There has been no official statement on when the former presidential candidate was infected. He was seen at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than two weeks earlier.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” Dan Calabrese wrote on Cain’s website. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

According to his website, he was in good health in recent years. However, a history of cancer put him in the high-risk category.

Cain had recently begun hosting a show on Newsmax TV.

“He was really pumped about it, and I was happy for him because he’d walked away from a nice contributor gig at Fox a couple years early to head a Super PAC,” Calabrese wrote. “When that ran its course, Herman really wanted to get back into TV, and this afforded him a beautiful opportunity. Alas, he only ever got to host one episode.”