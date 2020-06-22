Here’s why a woman in Florida has been fighting for years to keep a Confederate statue out of her community

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Florida has fought for years to keep a Confederate statue out of her community, and for her, the fight is personal.

Mae Hazelton has been fighting for two years.

“Because there must be change…and if we give up in this little corner of our world, then where does the country go?” she asked.

Hazelton, who says her great grandmother was part slave and part Seminole, has been on a mission agains the move to relocate a Confederate statue of General Edmund Kirby Smith from the halls of Congress to a historic courthouse in Lake County, Florida.

“The terror of our lives was in that building,” Hazleton said.

Four young black men were accuse din 1949 of a crime they didn’t commit, tortured and subjected to racially motivated oppression.

A memorial to them went up outside the courthouse last year when the Groveland Four, as they became known, were posthumously pardoned.

“If you put a statue in here, you’re saying nothing has really changed,” Hazleton said. “I really hope that I’m conveying, not just my passion, but how wrong this is.”

Her fight started in June of 2018 when she learned that the statue was moving to the courthouse.

“We were shocked, shocked, dismayed,” Hazelton said.

She wondered how a statue of a Confederate general with no link to Lake County could be moved into government building without public input.

“Now I say the county commissioners should have told us,” Hazleton said.

That’s when she and a group of residents set off on a mission to find the truth.

In June 2018, Bob Grenier, the curator and president of the Lake County Historical Society, argued before a Florida Department of State Selection Committee to move the statue to Lake County.

Grenier says he had the support of all five Lake County commissioners, and the only way the public would know would be to submit a public records request.

Eight cities in Lake County passed resolutions opposing the move, and residents spoke out against it.

“As a descendent of Confederate veterans and slave owners, the least I can do to atone for all the pain my family has caused them is to oppose this statue,” a resident said.

“These statues only exist in a sick attempt to preserve human slavery,” a resident said.

“There is no real need for the statue it serves no purpose other than to further divide us,” another resident said.

Commissioner Leslie Campione defended the statue, saying the display would not glorify the man or the Confederacy.

“It will describe Smith’s military service and will tell about his career and his friendship with Dr. Alexander Darnes, who became the first black doctor in Jacksonville,” Campione said.

“Alexander Darnes was Kirby Smith’s slave, period,” Hazelton said. “By any other name, if I own you, and I can’t walk away to freedom, I am your slave.”

As Confederate statues around the country got torn down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Hazleton kept fighting.

“What makes me keep going is my grandmother,” she said. “My grandmother was illiterate; but my grandma said you fight. She said you fight for what’s right. She said you stand up for what’s right or you lay down for what’s wrong.”

Days after Hazelton was interviewed, Campione had a change of heart.

“I believe that this entire situation has created really unnecessary strife and division in our community, and I know that it’s harmed my relationship with some of my friends in the black community,” Campione said.

With that, Hazelton won her fight.

Lake County commissioners plan to ask the state of Florida to find the statue a new home.

“We’re in an inflection point in this country. And it is painful. Commissioner Campione, I heard the pain…this morning. But nothing is as painful as staying at a point where you know that’s not who we are,” Hazelton said.